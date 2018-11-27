27.11.2018 - 00:56 Uhr
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Expiration of Annual Repurchase Offer
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: EGF, CUSIP: 09255K108) announced the expiration of the Fund’s annual repurchase offer for its shares of common stock (the “Repurchase
Offer”). The Repurchase Offer and withdrawal rights expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 26, 2018. The Fund offered to repurchase up to 10% of its issued and outstanding shares of commonDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.