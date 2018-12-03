03.12.2018 - 02:07 Uhr bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Present Initial Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Study of Next-Generation Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb21217 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASH Annual Meeting

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLUE) and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) announced initial data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of bb21217 (CRB-402), an investigational next-generation anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy being studied in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The data were presented by Nina Shah, M.D., University of California, San Francisco, as an oral presentation