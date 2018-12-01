01.12.2018 - 23:50 Uhr bluebird bio Presents Updated Data from Clinical Studies of LentiGlobin Gene Therapy in Transfusion-Dependent ?-Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease at 60th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) announced new long-term data from the completed Phase 1/2 Northstar (HGB-204) study of investigational LentiGlobin gene therapy in patients with transfusion-dependent ?-thalassemia (TDT) and from the ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) today at the 60th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH).