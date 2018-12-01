01.12.2018 - 03:02 Uhr
C2C - Country to Country 2019 erstmals in Deutschland
Europas größtes Country-Festival C2C: Country to Country kommt im März 2019 nach Deutschland. C2C: Country to Country ist das größte und populärste Country Musik Festival Europas. Es findet jeden März in London, Glasgow und Dublin statt und zählte zuletzt allein in London über 50.000 Besucher. 2019 kommt es erstmals nach Deutschland! Auf der Bühne stehen die weltweit größten Country Stars sowie Nachwuchstalente aus Nashville. 2019 ist als Headliner Keith Urban dabei.
Abdruck mit freundlicher Genehmigung von CountryMusicNews.de