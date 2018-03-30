30.03.2018 - 17:09 Uhr Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom

The Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, kicks off today in Birmingham, United Kingdom, as over 140 Call of Duty esports teams from around the world compete for their shot at glory and prizing during this record setting season of the CWL and its $4.2 million overall season-long prize purse. The action gets underway today through this weekend as part of the INSOMNIA62 Gaming