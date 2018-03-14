14.03.2018 - 00:12 Uhr Calyxt Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company, today announced its results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017 and for the year ended December 31, 2017. Investor Call Details Calyxt will host an investor call on March 14, 2018 at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update.