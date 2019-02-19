19.02.2019 - 23:05 Uhr
Camden Property Trust Announces Public Offering of Common Shares
Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) today announced that it is offering 3,375,000 common shares in an underwritten public offering. Camden intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate
purposes, which may include financing for acquisitions and funding for development activities, reducing borrowings under its $600 million unsecured line of credit and the repayment of other
