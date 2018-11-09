09.11.2018 - 02:06 Uhr Canaccord Genuity Strengthens Its Investment Banking Team in the UK & Europe With a New Head of Advisory

LONDON, November 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaccord Genuity Limited is pleased to welcome George Fleet as Managing Director and Head of Advisory in its UK & Europe capital markets business. Based in London, George will work closely with the existing investment banking and advisory teams to provide high-quality service and results for the firm's clients across the region.