10.11.2018 - 06:01 Uhr CannTrust to Hold Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust" or the "Company") (TSX: TRST), one of Canada's leading and most trusted licensed producers of cannabis, plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 after market close. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET