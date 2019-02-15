15.02.2019 - 19:01 Uhr Capital Increase Reserved for Employees and Former Employees of the Total Group in 2019

Regulatory News: In accordance with its ambitious policy in favor of Employee Shareholding, TOTAL S.A. (the "Company") (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) is implementing its annual capital increase reserved for employees and former employees of the TOTAL group (the "Group"). Through this operation, TOTAL S.A. intends to continue involving its employees in the Group's business and growth.