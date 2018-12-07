07.12.2018 - 19:22 Uhr
CarMax Announces Third Quarter Conference Call
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) today announced that on December 21, 2018, it will release sales and earnings for the third quarter ended November 30, 2018, and will host a conference call for investors at
9:00 a.m. ET. Investors may access the call as follows:
Dial 1-888-298-3261 (international callers dial 1-706-679-7457). The conference ID is 75175333.
