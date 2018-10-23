23.10.2018 - 14:56 Uhr Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 6, 2018

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Carrols") (Nasdaq: TAST), the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the United States, today announced that Daniel T. Accordino, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Flanders, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 8:30 AM ET. A press release with third quarter 2018 financial