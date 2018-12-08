08.12.2018 - 01:13 Uhr Celcuity Presents Results from Three Studies at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Evaluating HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Tumors with Hyperactive and Co-Activated HER Family and c-Met Signaling

Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a functional cellular analysis company that is discovering new cancer subtypes and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies, announced that it presented results from three studies of the CELx MP Signaling Function Test at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on December Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick