01.12.2018 - 23:50 Uhr Celgene Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Announce Results of the Phase 3 BELIEVE Trial Evaluating Luspatercept in Adult Patients with Beta-Thalassemia at ASH 2018

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) today announced results from a pivotal, phase 3 trial (BELIEVE) evaluating the safety and efficacy of luspatercept for the treatment of adults with beta-thalassemia-associated anemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions. The data were presented by Maria Domenica Cappellini, M.D. in an oral session of the Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick