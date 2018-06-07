07.06.2018 - 00:44 Uhr
CEMEX Launches Construrama Online Store
CEMEX, S.A.B. of C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE:CX) today announced the launch of www.construrama.com. This new digital tool for the online sale of construction materials is part of the company’s CEMEX Go digital platform, which is already
transforming the global building materials industry.
The Construrama Online Store is available on all digital devices and enables quicker, simpler order placementDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.