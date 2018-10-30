30.10.2018 - 18:29 Uhr Charlamagne Tha God and Liza Koshy to Co-Host MTV’s “Election Afterparty” Grammy Award-Winner Ashanti, Jazz Jennings, “March For Our Lives” Co-Founders David Hogg, Delaney Tarr, Jaclyn Corin and More to Attend Tuesday, November 6th

MTV today announced that Charlamagne Tha God and Liza Koshy will co-host the youth brand's +1 The Vote "Election Afterparty" on Tuesday, November 6th at Miami Dade College's (MDC) Kendall Campus. Grammy Award-winner Ashanti, Jazz Jennings, the co-founders of "March For Our Lives" David Hogg, Delaney Tarr, Jaclyn Corin, Jammal Lemy, Sarah Chadwick and more are set to make guest appearances.