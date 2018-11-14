14.11.2018 - 20:53 Uhr
Chevron Announces $1 Million for California Fire Relief Efforts
Chevron today announced a contribution of $1 million from the Chevron Global Community Fund to the American Red Cross in support of relief efforts for wildfires in Northern and Southern California.
"As a California company, we mourn the loss of life and destruction these fires have caused," said Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth. "Our thoughts are with all our neighbors who have been