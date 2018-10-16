16.10.2018 - 23:39 Uhr
Chevron Announces $500,000 Contribution for Hurricane Relief
Chevron U.S.A. Inc. today announced a contribution of $500,000 from the Chevron Global Community Fund to assist with efforts to recover from the damage done by Hurricane Michael.
“Hurricane Michael has taken a devastating toll,” said Dale Walsh, president of Chevron Americas Products. “The communities will come back stronger than ever, but in the meantime, there are
families who are struggling."