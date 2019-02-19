19.02.2019 - 04:43 Uhr

Chongqing fire dragon dance performed in Taiwan to mark Lantern Festival

CHONGQING, China, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of Taiwanese audience cheered and applauded for glittering sparks and a jubilant dance as a golden dragon flew in the fire with bare-chested men dancing at the main site of the Nantou lantern show in Taiwan on the 13th day of the first lunar month. This was this year's debut of Chongqing Tongliang's fire dragon dance

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick