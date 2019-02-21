21.02.2019 - 00:57 Uhr Cipla and Wellthy Therapeutics Announce Partnership to Offer Digital Therapeutics for Diabetes and Cardiovascular Diseases

MUMBAI, India, February 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) (NSE: CIPLA EQ) (hereafter referred to as "Cipla") and Wellthy Therapeutics Private Limited ("Wellthy Therapeutics") today announced that they have entered into a partnership to offer a combination of pharmacotherapy and digital therapeutics for improved patient outcomes in the chronic therapies of Diabetology Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick