28.04.2018 - 22:25 Uhr
Citigroup stock: Wanted: Bitcoin experts
Obviously, the New York Citigroup is searching for experts with experience in crypto currency. Different advertises on LinkedIn appeared, which are searching for a Vice President and a Senior Vice President, who are focusing on the risks of criminal activities in crypto currency.
Unusual is the requirement of a Bitcoin Professional Certificate. The search for these two vacant jobs could be ... Mehr lesen…Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.Den vollständigen Artikel auf finanztrends.info lesen.