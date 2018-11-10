10.11.2018 - 00:52 Uhr Civitas Solutions, Inc. to Present at Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) today announced that its management will present at the following conference: Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. Civitas Solutions' presentation will take place on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 10:55 a.m. MT / 12:55 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the investor relations section of the