14.02.2018 - 12:29 Uhr Clean Energy to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results on March 13; Conference Call to Follow at 1: 30 p.m. Pacific

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq:CLNE) announced today it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific). President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Energy Andrew J. Littlefair and Chief Financial Officer Robert M.