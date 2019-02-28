28.02.2019 - 22:37 Uhr Clipper Realty Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) (the "Company"), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, after the market closes on Thursday, March 7, 2019. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss