29.11.2018 - 02:03 Uhr Cobalt 27 Provides Clarification to News Release Announcing TSX Venture Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT) (OTCQX: CBLLF) (FRA: 27O), at the request of IIROC, wishes to clarify the news release disseminated by the Company on November 28, 2018, by adding that the Company has appointed Scotia Capital Inc., to conduct the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") on its behalf, in accordance Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick