18.10.2018 - 21:57 Uhr
Comcast Now Nation’s Largest Provider of Gigabit Internet
Comcast announced that it is the nation’s largest provider of gigabit broadband, with the ultra-fast
Xfinity Gigabit Internet and
Comcast Business Gigabit services now available to nearly all of the company’s 58 million homes and businesses passed in 39 states and the District of Columbia. This deployment represents the
fastest roll out of gigabit speeds to the most homes in the country.