21.11.2018 - 19:55 Uhr
Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2019 to
shareholders of record as of December 14, 2018. The $0.38 cash dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.40% based on the closing share price of $63.25 on November 20, 2018.
