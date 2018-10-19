19.10.2018 - 01:22 Uhr Cornerstone Community Bancorp Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTC Pink: CRSB) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company reported net income of $666,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to net income of $556,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.43 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $0.41 for