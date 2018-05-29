29.05.2018 - 02:38 Uhr
Coworking Giant Ucommune Launches Blockchain Lab
BEIJING, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's fastest growing co-working space, Ucommune, has announced the establishment of its first blockchain
research lab, with an inauguration ceremony held in Beijing today. This marks the brand's official foray into the blockchain sector, making the event first of its
kind in the coworking industry.
In support of central Chinese government'sDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.