06.06.2018 - 01:37 Uhr
Crocs, Inc. Appoints Bill Gray to Board of Directors
Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced that Bill Gray has been appointed to its board of directors. Gray’s appointment is
effective June 5, 2018.
Gray brings more than three decades of brand development, communications and digital strategy expertise to Crocs’ board. Gray has served as a Senior Advisor to Blackstone’s PrivateDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.