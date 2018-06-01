01.06.2018 - 16:22 Uhr
Cyxone Completes Acquisition of Drug Candidate Rabeximod
STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxone AB (publ) announced today that the company has decided to complete the
acquisition of drug candidate Rabeximod and issue approximately 1.9 million shares to complete the payment to OxyPharma AB. Cyxone entered into an acquisition agreement with OxyPharma in
June 2017 for the drug candidate Rabeximod and now chooses to complete the transaction.Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.