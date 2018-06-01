01.06.2018 - 16:22 Uhr

Cyxone Completes Acquisition of Drug Candidate Rabeximod

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxone AB (publ) announced today that the company has decided to complete the acquisition of drug candidate Rabeximod and issue approximately 1.9 million shares to complete the payment to OxyPharma AB. Cyxone entered into an acquisition agreement with OxyPharma in June 2017 for the drug candidate Rabeximod and now chooses to complete the transaction.

