05.06.2018 - 04:54 Uhr
D-Link Wins Computex d&i Award 2018
The DCS-1820LM 4G LTE Camera receives the reputable Computex d&i award
TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International networking company D-Link Corporation today announced that the DCS-1820LM
4G LTE Camera received the esteemed Computex d&i award. The DCS-1820LM is also a recent winner of the 2018 CES Innovations Award and iF Design Award.
