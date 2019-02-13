13.02.2019 - 23:59 Uhr Deutsche Bank Appointed as Successor Depositary Bank for the Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of Suncorp Group Limited

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as successor depositary bank for the sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of Suncorp Group Limited (OTC:SNMCY). Suncorp Group Limited is an Australian-listed financial services group that provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand.*