04.12.2018 - 03:54 Uhr DHL Supply Chain signs three-year global contract with Conduce Inc. for its Digital Twin Warehouse solution

- DHL and Conduce have been working together on real-time operational intelligence solutions for warehouses since 2016 - There have been pilots in four regions: North America, the United Kingdom & Ireland, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, and Asia Pacific - Conduce Warehouse is a modular system; each warehouse chooses from a variety of products available on the platform Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick