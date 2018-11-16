16.11.2018 - 22:48 Uhr
Dillard’s Offers Exclusive Southern Living Christmas Cookbook to Benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities
Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to further its commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and their goal to keep families of ill children close to each other and the medical care they
need with Dillard’s 25th annual holiday fundraiser. Since 1994, Dillard’s has supported RMHC in strengthening families during difficult times with a fundraiser benefiting its Ronald
