06.03.2019 - 10:21 Uhr Discover the Next Global Healthcare Era with 'Medical Korea 2019'

- Discussion on trends and changes of global healthcare Industry and strategies for new-tech based medical services - SEOUL, South Korea, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare and medical tourism conference "Medical Korea 2019" will be held for three days from March 14 at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas. This annual conference is hosted by the Ministry of Health and Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick