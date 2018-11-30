30.11.2018 - 03:43 Uhr
Double honors for Singtel at annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards
SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has presented Singtel with the 2018 Southeast Asia and Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year and Data Center Competitive Strategy, Innovation & Leadership awards at the annual Frost &
Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards Banquet held at the Shangri-La Singapore earlier today.
Divya Prasad, Senior IndustryDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.