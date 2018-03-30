30.03.2018 - 01:40 Uhr
DowDuPont™ Recommends Rejection of TRC Capital’s “Mini-Tender” Offer
DowDuPont™ (NYSE:DWDP) today announced that it has been notified of an unsolicited “mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Corporation to purchase up to 2 million shares, or approximately 0.09 percent
of outstanding shares, of DowDuPont Inc.’s common stock at $60.25 per share, which was approximately 4.46 percent below the closing share price of DowDuPont’s common stock on March 23, 2018
