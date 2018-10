20.10.2018 - 11:39 Uhr dpa-AFX: Two dead in Kabul in election-related violence

KABUL - Two people died in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday in explosions near polling stations in several areas of the city, a top hospital official told dpa. At least 56 others were injured and taken to hospital, said Muhibullah Zir, who is responsible for curative medicine across all hospitals in Kabul... Den vollständigen Artikel auf finanztreff.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick