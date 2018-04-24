24.04.2018 - 05:08 Uhr

Drone USA Letter to Shareholders

Drone USA, Inc. (OTCQB:DRUS) released the following letter to its shareholders: Dear Shareholders, We have decided to make a change. We are much more than a drone company. Today, we filed with the SEC a Schedule 14C to change our company name and increase the number of authorized shares and will be filing with FINRA to change our symbol. Our new corporate name will be Bantek Inc. Under the

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick