31.10.2018 - 16:03 Uhr Eaton Adds Performance-Enhancing Aftermarket Ring and Pinion Sets in 'Street' and 'Competition' Configurations

Power management company Eaton has introduced a new automotive aftermarket performance ring and pinion product line that provides vehicle enthusiasts the opportunity to choose from a variety of options and configurations to increase vehicle performance and improve horsepower. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005485/en/