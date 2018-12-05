05.12.2018 - 22:57 Uhr
Ecolab Increases Cash Dividend 12%
The Board of Directors of Ecolab Inc. declared a 12% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.46 per common share, to be paid January 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close
of business on December 18, 2018. This increase results in a new indicated annual cash dividend of $1.84 per share in 2019 and represents Ecolab’s 27th consecutive annual dividend rate
