Edwin Díaz, Josh Hader Named 2018 Relievers of the Year Presented by the Hartford

Edwin Díaz of the Seattle Mariners has earned the 2018 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award, while Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers is the recipient of the 2018 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award, Major League Baseball and presenting sponsor The Hartford announced today. The announcement was made at a press conference before Game Four of the World