01.11.2018 - 23:28 Uhr Elevate Credit, Inc. to Participate in the Stephens New York Investment Conference

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT), today announced that its CEO Ken Rees and CFO Chris Lutes will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens New York Investment Conference hosted at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Wednesday, November 7th, 2018 beginning approximately at 8:15am ET. A webcast for this event is available at http://wsw.com/webcast/stph30/elvt/. The presentation materials will be Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick