08.11.2018 - 02:00 Uhr Ellington Financial LLC Reports Estimated Book Value Per Share as of October 31, 2018

Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE: EFC) ("Ellington Financial" or the "Company") today announced that its estimated book value per common share as of October 31, 2018 was $19.77, or $19.44 on a diluted basis. Estimated book value per share on a diluted basis takes into account securities convertible into the Company's common shares. These estimates are subject to change upon completion of the Company's Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick