07.06.2018 - 02:47 Uhr Entegris Announces Agreement to Acquire SAES Pure Gas Business, Makers of Molecular Gas Purification Products, from SAES Group

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the SAES Pure Gas business, from SAES Getters S.p.A. (“SAES Group”), an advanced functional materials company headquartered in Milan, Italy. The SAES Pure Gas business, a leading provider of high-capacity gas purification systems Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick