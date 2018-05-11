11.05.2018 - 01:23 Uhr
EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline
EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP (“EPIC”) announced today that it has secured strategic partnerships for the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline, which will run side-by-side with the EPIC Natural Gas Liquids
(“NGL”) Pipeline for 730 miles from southeastern New Mexico to Corpus Christi, Texas. The EPIC Pipelines are backed by capital commitments from funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares
