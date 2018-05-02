02.05.2018 - 22:17 Uhr

EPS Group: 2017 Annual Financial Report Available

PARIS and LONDON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro Power Systems S.A. ("EPS"), technology pioneer in energy storage systems and microgrids listed on the French-regulated market Euronext Paris (EPS: FP), announces that it has filed the Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

