02.05.2018 - 22:17 Uhr
EPS Group: 2017 Annual Financial Report Available
PARIS and LONDON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Electro Power Systems S.A. ("EPS"), technology pioneer in energy storage systems and microgrids listed on the French-regulated market Euronext Paris (EPS: FP), announces that it has filed
the Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.