EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Die Destination Taba Heights, Ägypten unterzeichnet einen Vertrag mit einem neuen Reiseveranstalter mit bestätigten wöchentlichen Verbindungen, die den Zustrom an Touristen in das Reiseziel erhöhen werden.

PressemitteilungDie Destination Taba Heights, Ägypten unterzeichnet einen Vertrag mit einem neuen Reiseveranstalter mit bestätigten wöchentlichen Verbindungen, die den Zustrom an Touristen in das Reiseziel erhöhen werden.

Altdorf, 10. September 2018 - Taba Heights, die Destination von Orascom Development im Sinai, hat einen Vertrag mit Itaka unterzeichnet. Der polnische Reiseveranstalter wird jeden Mittwoch zwei Flüge zum Taba International Airport anbieten. Die Verbindung dürfte vom 7. November 2018 bis zum 1. Mai 2019 angeboten werden, und die Touristen stammen aus Polen und Litauen. Neben dem laufenden Geschäft dürften während dieses Zeitraums damit zusätzliche 10'500 Logiernächte in Taba Heights gebucht werden.

Der gleiche Anbieter plant zudem, im Jahr 2019 zwei weitere Flüge aus Tschechien anzubieten, was die Anzahl zusätzlicher Logiernächte in Taba Heights auf 45'000 erhöhen könnte.

Orascom Development ist auf Kurs, um 2018 in Taba Heights ein ausgeglichenes Ergebnis zu erzielen. Mit den erwähnten geplanten zusätzlichen Verbindungen strebt die Gruppe 2019 einen positiven Bruttogewinn an. Zur Erinnerung: im Jahr 2010 steuerte Taba Heights ein bereinigtes EBITDA von USD 20 Millionen zum Gruppenergebnis bei.

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.

