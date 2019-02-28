EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt , gibt den offiziellen Start des ersten Projekts im Erstwohnungsmarkt 'O West' bekannt.

Orascom Development Holding AG, CH0038285679

PressemitteilungOrascom Development Holding AG: Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), gibt den offiziellen Start des ersten Projekts im Erstwohnungsmarkt "O West" bekannt.

Kairo, 28. Februar 2019 - Aufgrund der grossen Nachfrage während des Soft Launches von "O West" im Dezember 2018 führte die Gruppe gestern Mittwoch 27. Februar ihre erste Immobilienmaklerveranstaltung mit sehr guter Besucherzahl durch. Damit beginnt der offizielle Start des Projekts. Die Soft Launch Phase umfasste 400 Einheiten, die von Einfamilienhäusern, freistehenden Villen, Doppel- und Stadthäusern mit einem durchschnittlichen Verkaufspreis von CHF 1'267 pro Quadratmeter für Kern und Rohbau variierten. Die offizielle Lancierung umfasst eine breite Palette von Wohnungen, Duplexwohnungen, Penthäusern und Lofts mit insgesamt 950 Einheiten und einem Verkaufsvolumen von CHF 187.5 Millionen.

Khaled Bichara, CEO von Orascom Development, kommentierte: "Ich bin sehr zufrieden mit der Dynamik in "O West" und dem erreichten Niveau an Immobilienvorverkäufen. Diese haben unsere Erwartungen übertroffen und bestätigen unsere Position als Marktführer für den Bau voll integrierter Städte. Ein wichtiger Faktor ist dabei unsere starke Marke, das einzigartige Community Management und die erstklassigen Qualität der Infrastruktur. Wir sind stolz darauf, der einzige lokale Entwickler mit solider internationaler Erfahrung im Bau von Städten zu sein - mit dynamischen und lebendigen Städten in 7 Ländern."

Die Immobilienvorverkäufe in "O West" während der Soft Launch Phase werden mit der Publikation der Jahresergebnisse von ODE am 26. März 2019 veröffentlicht.

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, und Fayoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.

Kontakt für Investors: Sara El Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management Tel: +202 246 18961 Mob: +41 79 156 78 49 Email: ir@orascomdh.comKontakt für Medien:Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG Gotthardstraße 12 6460 Altdorf

Schweiz Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17 Fax: +41 41 874 17 07 E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com Internet: www.orascomdh.com ISIN: CH0038285679 Valorennummer: A0NJ37 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

782439 28.02.2019 CET/CEST